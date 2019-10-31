Building demolished, roads reopened

ELKHART — Portions of Main Street and Lexington Avenue in downtown Elkhart have been reopened, as the demolition of a building at that intersection is mostly complete.
The reopening comes weeks ahead of schedule. Portions of the roads along 131 S. Main St. have been closed since Oct. 1, and Lexington Avenue was not expected to reopen before Oct. 20.
Intermittent closures on Lexington Avenue may still be necessary as demolition work is completed and the traffic signal is reinstalled, the city said Wednesday.
The building at 131 S. Main was demolished due to severe water damage, which meant the building posed a public safety hazard. The property is owned by Jim Wagner, against whom the city has taken legal action in an attempt to be reimbursed for the cost of tearing down the building.
The property will be turned into a green space for now, the city said. If Wagner does not pay back the city, the property could potentially come under city ownership and be redeveloped.
