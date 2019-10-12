ELKHART — City of Elkhart forestry crews will soon be making their final rounds through the city before changing back to the winter call-in schedule for brush pickup.
Beginning Nov. 4, residents will need to call the Elkhart Buildings and Grounds Department in order to request brush pickup. During this time, brush will be picked up every two to three weeks. Residents should leave a detailed message including their name, address and telephone number. Brush should be placed at the roadside separate from leaves and other yard debris. Brush that is mixed in with other yard waste will not be removed.
Weekly residential brush pickup is anticipated to resume in April.
Residents with questions regarding the schedule or guidelines are encouraged to contact the Elkhart Buildings and Grounds Department at 574-970-0542.
