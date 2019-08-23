ELKHART — A flying bison soared over Elkhart on Thursday as Wellfield Botanic Gardens installed its newest addition.
The bison was lowered onto the center island of the park using a large crane – activity that attracted dozens of people to the gardens.
The sculpture was constructed by Ken Bjorge of Bigfork, Montana. Bjorge was also responsible for the other two animal sculptures at the gardens, one of a mama bear and her cubs, and another of an elk.
“We really like the work he does,” Wellfield Executive Director Eric Garton said.
The project, which began in December, was a gift from Doug Grant, former president of Lake City Bank, who is a long-time supporter of the gardens. Grant also provided a legacy gift. The sculpture is in memory of his wife, Barbara, who was a Colorado Buffaloes fan.
It works for the garden, Garton explained, because it’s also on the Indiana seal.
Garton was not able to disclose how much the legacy gift was for, nor the cost of the bison, but he said the donated funds will go toward the garden’s endowment, to continue supporting the mission of the gardens, programming and the rainy day fund.
The bison is roughly 7 feet tall at the highest point, and near 1,500 pounds. The bronze sculpture is hollow, but roughly one and a half inches thick. It is roughly 125 percent scale.
