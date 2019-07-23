Borden debuts 'zero waste' at Envirofest

ELKHART — Borden Waste-Away is debuting its environmentally focused "zero waste" service at the Aug. 3 Envirofest in Elkhart, the group announced Monday.
The concept ensures that event organizers that choose to use materials such as compostable utensils over plastic can actually get those materials composted rather than sent to the landfill, a news release said.
"This echoes a growing trend of festivals and events across the nation making a concerted effort to reduce the amount of waste they produce," the release said.
Borden also offers recycling options and regular trash collection with the service.
"Zero waste supports sustainability by diverting waste from our landfills, and we are proud to provide this service to the Michiana area," said Borden sustainability coordinator Logan Miller.
The service is available for both public and private events.
"Borden is committed to providing as many outlets as possible for customers to find alternative ways to dispose of their materials and protect our environment," Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.