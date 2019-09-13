Body found in the river identified

ELKHART — Police have released the identity of the person found dead Tuesday night in the St. Joseph River.
The body of David Newman, 67, of Elkhart was found on the north side of the river near Lexington Avenue and Vine Street, said Elkhart County Homicide Unit Cmdr. Mark Daggy.
"After a forensic autopsy, it's looking like his death may have been accidental and no foul play was determined," Daggy said.
Newman resided on Strong Avenue, police said.
