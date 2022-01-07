ELKHART — Police made two more arrests amid an ongoing string of catalytic converter thefts in the community.
Officers executed a search warrant about 4:37 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Stamp Drive, the Elkhart Police Department said. After searching the bed of pickup truck parked in the front yard of the residence, police located several catalytic converters.
