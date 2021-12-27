ELKHART — A downtown resident told police he woke up Sunday morning to find an intruder in his upper-floor living room, locating the person a few minutes later lying on the ground in a nearby alley.
Police were called to a burglary in progress at 5:55 a.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street, the Elkhart Police Department said. While en route, the officer hear radio traffic indicating other officers had located a suspect in the 200 block of South Main.
