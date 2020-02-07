ELKHART — Crews breached the dam on the Elkhart River near downtown on Friday, an initial but long-awaited step toward improving safety and the river ecosystem.
The opening was part of an effort to take the height of the dam down from 8 to 3 feet. The old dam had significant structural problems and was expected to eventually fail, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Low-head dams are also known for creating dangerous currents.
City engineer Mike Machlan said RVB Contractors, which was hired for the job, was lowering the dam in stages, letting the water level slowly fall.
“That minimized any damage downstream. It also helps to minimize erosion upstream,” Machlan said.
The breach drew a crowd of about 40 people but happened slowly. An excavator drove into the middle of the river on top of the dam on a stone ramp that was built earlier in the day. The excavator, fitted with a grinder, then began breaking down a 15-foot section of the dam. The crowd got smaller after little had happened in the first 30 minutes.
“It’s just above watching grass grow,” Machlan joked.
RVB Contractors began the breach on short notice Friday because of a concern that melting snow and rain might otherwise cause delays.
The Army Corps of Engineers is behind the project and will pay between one-fourth and one-third of the cost. The city is contributing the rest, which is about $600,000, according to Machlan. That means the total price is projected to be between $1.8 million and $2.4 million.
Beyond the safety aspect, lowering the dam will also allow about 15 fish species to swim upstream, according to City of Elkhart aquatic biologist Daragh Deegan.
“They’re blocked by that dam from migrating back upstream, and so I guess the overall goal of this project is to open the Elkhart River back up to the species that have been lost,” he said.
With the dam at 8 feet, fish have been unable to move upstream. At 3 feet, Deegan said all fish species in the river should be able to go upstream again.
The new dam will really be a 150-foot-long ramp with a 3-foot drop. Machlan said even canoes and kayaks will be able to go down that drop.
Among the species that can soon be found upstream are river and black redhorse, longnose and spotted gar, and logperch. Walleye can already be found upstream, but the population is likely to grow as a result of the project.
Deegan has found that smallmouth bass in the Elkhart River do not grow as much as those in the St. Joseph River. Lowering the dam should help with that.
“By taking the dam out, we’ll be able to intermingle those populations again and hopefully get some healthier smallmouth bass up into the Elkhart River,” he said. “Fish populations in general, both downstream and upstream, will benefit because it will be like a free passage.”
Part of the reason for that is that gene pools that are currently isolated on each side of the dam will be able to mix. But the project will not only benefit fish and anglers. Mussels, who travel with the help of fish when they are larvae, will also more likely to be found upstream once the dam is lowered. That is critical, Deegan said, because mussels are the most endangered freshwater animals in the country.
Fish in the St. Joseph River remain blocked at several dams, including the Twin Branch Dam downstream in Mishawaka and the Johnson Street dam in Elkhart. Neither of those has a fish ladder, and there are no immediate plans to change that, according to Deegan.
But that is not all bad, at least not for anglers.
“On the St. Joe, you can fish for salmon and steelhead downstream of Mishawaka, and then if you go upstream, you have a totally different fishery that isn’t impacted by salmon and steelhead,” Deegan said. “You kind of have the best of both worlds.”
The low-head dam is expected to be replaced by the 3-foot ramp in one or two months, according to Machlan.
