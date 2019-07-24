Beck Drive closed for construction

ELKHART — Beck Drive between C.R. 17 and Chealsea Drive will be closed for eight days, starting today.
The street will be closed for the construction of water and sanitary sewer utility connections, according to the City of Elkhart’s Engineering Division.
Durign the construction, drivers are advised to get around through C.R. 17, Protecta Drive and Chealsea Drive.
The street is expected to reopen on Aug. 1.
