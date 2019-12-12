Beardsley Avenue road closure

ELKHART — A stretch of East Beardsley Avenue will be closed for 14 days, starting Thursday, Dec. 12.
The road will be closed for sewer repair between Lilac and Independence streets.
The City of Elkhart Public Works & Utilities advises drivers to take a detour through Bristol Street.
