Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.