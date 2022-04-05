GOSHEN — Transforming the basement of a downtown Elkhart building into additional office space will cost the county at least twice as much as anticipated.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved an $86,000 appropriation to renovate the basement of the building that houses the county prosecutor’s office. The county leases space in the building at 301 S. Main St. from DRTY Corp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.