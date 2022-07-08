GOSHEN — A woman accused of setting a fatal house fire last year is set to stand trial next month.
Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder in the May 2021 deaths of 51-year-old Dennis Witte and 8-year-old Nyshaun Finch. Jones is suspected of setting the house fire at 1824 Oakland Ave. that claimed both lives.
