Attic fire destroys Greenleaf Boulevard house

ELKHART — A fire on Greenleaf Boulevard resulted in significant damage to one home.
About 11 p.m Monday, a call was received indicating light smoke coming from the west roof gable in the attic of a home at 2915 Greenleaf Blvd.
The occupants had been asleep at the time of the time and were awakened by neighbors pounding on the front door.
Occupants of the house were unaware of the fire due to it not being in an area where smoke detectors were installed, officials with the Elkhart City Fire Department said. The occupants and their dog escaped unharmed.
When responders arrived, they found heavy fire in the attic.
During the roof ventilation process, the attic space became fully enveloped in fire.
It extended to the garage attic space. Multiple ventilation holes were made in the roof and the ceiling was pulled to gain access to the attic space, fire department officials said.
The fire was under control at 3 a.m., according to a statement from the fire department.
The home was boarded up and total property and damage is estimated to be roughly $300,000.
The cause of the fire was determined accidental.
