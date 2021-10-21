Court stock photo

GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a man and boy in a May house fire.

Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder following a fire at 1824 Oakland Ave. on May 23. Dennis Witte and 8-year-old Nyshaun Finch died after being transported to a Chicago hospital for smoke inhalation.

