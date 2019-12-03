Armed robber escapes from gas station

ELKHART — An armed man robbed a gas station on West Franklin Street and escaped on Monday morning, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
The robbery happened around 9:40 a.m. at Franklin Gas Plus, 1403 W. Franklin St., police said.
The gas station clerk told police the suspect had pointed a handgun at him and demanded money. Police said the suspect, a black man wearing a white shirt, left in a red vehicle with an unknown amount of money.
The case remains under investigation and police are trying to obtain surveillance footage to share with the public.
