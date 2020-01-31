ELKHART — Children not covered by insurance or Medicaid can get free dental care on Friday, Feb. 7, around the country.
Locally, Watkins Family Dentistry is one of the places where staff will volunteer for the American Dentists Association’s annual Give Kids a Smile Day. Children can get cleanings, x-rays, sealants and restorative work between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.