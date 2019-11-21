ELKHART — An analysis of the traffic patterns by the oft-criticized intersection at Johnson Street and Modrell Boulevard shows that traffic should not be particularly dangerous there.
Still, with a high number of crashes near the intersection in recent years, residents continue to ask for the city to “do something before somebody gets killed.”
The analysis, which was prepared by city right-of-way engineer Jeff Schaffer at the request of Mayor Tim Neese’s office, suggests that “pass-through traffic does travel through the neighborhood in a safe manner.”
City staff believe that approximately 10 percent of the traffic volume on Modrell Boulevard and Sunset Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood is “pass-through” traffic.
The most recent traffic count and speed studies on those streets were done in March and showed that 707 vehicles travel on each road on a regular day. On Modrell Boulevard, the study found that the 85th percentile speed was 31.8 mph, while that number was 26.2 mph for Sunset Avenue. The speed limit on those streets is 25 mph.
Schaffer on Monday told City Council that there are approximately 200 single-family homes in the area, and that the traffic on Sunset and Modrell matches what would be expected based on that number.
Johnson and Modrell
Between Bristol Street and Sunset Avenue, Johnson Street had 13,945 vehicles per day in 2016, according to Michiana Area Council of Governments.
Johnson Street between Woodlawn Avenue and North Park Avenue had 10,258 vehicles per day.
MACOG found that 85th percentile speeds ranged from 34 mph south of Sunset Avenue to 44 mph north of Woodlawn Avenue.
“As such, it can be assumed that the 85 percent speed at Modrell Boulevard for northbound Johnson Street is approximately 39 miles per hour. This is slightly greater than the speed limit of 35 miles per hour,” the analysis states.
The analysis found that there were nine crashes near the Johnson and Modrell intersection between June 22, 2018, and Nov. 2, 2019. Five of those were a result of vehicles going west on Modrell Avenue – which has a stop sign at Johnson Street – and being struck by a northbound vehicle on Johnson Street after entering the intersection. In four of those five incidents, the driver coming from Modrell Avenue did stop at the stop sign before entering. There are no stop signs at the intersection for drivers on Johnson Street.
Michael Baker, a resident who lives at the intersection, contested the number of crashes listed in the analysis, saying that in the last three weeks there have been five crashes. The analysis listed only one of those.
He and other residents in the area, who say that many drivers run through the stop signs, have asked for solutions including a solar-powered stop sign that lights up and, more recently, a cul-de-sac. The latter, Schaffer said, might not be worth the sacrifice it would take.
That is because a standard cul-de-sac has a 50-yard radius.
“It would eat up a lot of front yard, so that’s a tough solution for us,” Schaffer said.
Putting in the cul-de-sac at Modrell Boulevard and Johnson Street would affect four properties that would potentially need to be completely taken by the city.
Schaffer said that an alternative could be a dead-end, but he did not like that solution either, in part because dead-ends are problematic for fire trucks.
“As a city, we need to believe in connectivity, and before we would close any intersection down to one street, we really need to be sure that it’s needed,” he said. “We’re supposed to be a grid system.”
City Council President Brian Dickerson, R-at-large, suggested that the city should temporarily create a dead-end by putting up a water-filled barrier to test the impact and the public response.
David Henke, R-3, was open to the creation of a dead-end and suggested that Modrell could be made a one-way street.
Henke also brought up an issue with Johnson Street that residents have previously addressed, as some believe that the street going from two lanes to one in the northbound direction from Bristol Street incentivizes speeding.
“There’s got to be some fix there,” he said.
A possible solution to the relatively high speeds on Johnson Street is to change it from a rural road to a city street by installing curbs, gutters, center turn lanes and sidewalks, since “adding a curb and gutter creates a narrow perception, which leads to lower speeds,” according to the analysis.
That, however, could cost $11 million. Schaffer said federal aid could potentially be secured for such a project, which might bring the cost down to about $2 million for the city. The county, which borders the road to the east, might also be willing to pitch in, but Schaffer said that money is immediately available.
Other corrective actions listed in the analysis include additional lighting along Johnson Street, a review of sight distance at the Johnson and Modrell intersection, and additional stop signs on the county side of Modrell. Schaffer also mentioned the possibility of utilizing “mini traffic circles.”
Woodlawn Avenue
Woodlawn Avenue has 1,506 vehicles per day, with about 220 of those being trucks. The 85th percentile speed is 38.8 mph, while the speed limit is 25 mph.
According to Schaffer, those numbers are concerning.
“Woodlawn should not have 1,500 cars per day. Woodlawn should not have 15 percent trucks,” he said.
In fact, Woodlawn is marked as a no-truck street at several spots, he added.
Henke suggested that the Elkhart Police Department should pull over more trucks in the area and give out tickets.
“If we’re pulling over trucks, people are going to notice that we do have officers in the general area, and they will pay more attention,” he said.
Former truck driver Brent Curry, D-5, said the police should also make sure to learn where the trucks are coming from and where they are going, because it might not be the individual truck drivers who decide which route is taken.
“If we find out that some company is telling people, ‘Go that way,’ we can address them, too,” Curry said.
Dickerson said the city should make sure to let truck drivers know that the rules will be enforced a few days before beginning the effort.
“Otherwise, we’re going to get about 500 phone calls from truckers in the community,” he said.
Follow Rasmus S. Jorgensen on Twitter at @ReadRasmus
