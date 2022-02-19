ELKHART — The Board of Directors of Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) has appointed Jackie Wyse-Rhodes, PhD, of Bluffton, Ohio, as Associate Professor of Hebrew Bible, beginning in July.
Wyse-Rhodes currently is Associate Professor of Religion at Bluffton University (BU), where she has served since 2015, teaching courses on the Old and New Testaments, methods of biblical interpretation, exegetical studies, and introductory Greek and Hebrew, among other topics. At BU, she also is chair of the Undergraduate Academic Program Council and co-advisor of Brave Space (LGBTQIA+ student group), and she served as Interim Campus Pastor (2020–21).
