Alleged car thief tries to run from police

ELKHART — Police say a 49-year-old man tried to run from them when they found him in a stolen vehicle.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffery Barrett was found in possession of a stolen 2013 Ford F-150 around 4:36 p.m. Monday. He was driving with a suspended driver’s license and was also in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
When a deputy attempted to arrest Barrett in the area of C.R. 19 and S.R. 19, he tried to run but was apprehended, police said.
Barrett was taken to the Elkhart County Jail for possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended-prior.
