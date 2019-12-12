AFSCME narrowly approves Elkhart contract

ELKHART — Monthlong negotiations between the City of Elkhart and about 100 of its employees are over.
Disagreements between the city administration and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees included whether members would keep their two 15-minute paid breaks per day, whether the “me too clause” – which means AFSCME members get a raise if any other union staff employed by the city does – would remain, and whether members would be required in the future to inform the city every year if they want union dues withdrawn directly from their paychecks. AFSCME has described the latter as an attempt to push members out of the union.
But on all those issues, the city won out.
Still, AFSCME members voted 45-41 to approve the new contract on Tuesday, according to Mayor Tim Neese’s chief of staff, Bradley Tracy.
What employees get includes larger allowances for clothing and tools, and a 3 percent pension payment made by the city rather than it being taken out of their paychecks.
The agreement runs from January 2020 through December 2020 with no opening for negotiations until April of that year. There will be no pay increases in 2020 and 2021. Any pay increases in 2022 would not be across-the-board and would not include new staff.
“There were some things that we may not agree with, but we were run into a time where (the end of the) contract was coming up,” AFSCME Council 962 executive director David Robertson said. “We believe that some of the proposals were a little bit unfavorable to employees.”
The negotiations have been contentious, and Robertson has accused the city of “union-busting tactics.” The union has distributed yard signs accusing the city’s negotiator, Carol McDowell Loshbough, of being a bully, giving out her phone number and asking people to call her.
In September, Robertson criticized McDowell and City Council President Brian Dickerson, R-at-large, for not understanding how the city works. Robertson also claimed that McDowell threatened mediation from the beginning of the negotiations.
Losing the paid breaks was something that AFSCME couldn’t seem to avoid, according to Robertson. But he thinks the city will learn that making that change was a mistake.
“Once the city realizes that that was not a good proposal – that in a sense it is not going to work out the way that they think it is going to work out – I believe that this new administration will have to view that and possibly look at doing something different,” he said.
Staff will still get 30 minutes each day if they want it, but Robertson said they may not be able to really take those breaks because AFSCME members would still be on call.
McDowell described the removal of the paid breaks as AFSCME members now having 40 hours of work per week rather than 37.5.
AFSCME was the last of the unions representing City of Elkhart employees to give up its me-too clause.
“That was part of what they originally went after when they threatened to terminate our agreement,” Robertson said. “They wanted the me-too clause and basically trashed the last agreement, you know, and we gave up the me-too.”
McDowell was pleased with the outcome of the negotiations, although they took several more months than negotiations with police, firefighters and Teamsters.
“I think it’s a good contract for the employees, and I think it’s a good contract for the city because it enables the city to compensate individuals rather than just give arbitrary raises,” she said.
Robertson said the negotiations with the city have been stressful.
“There seemed to be a lot of – in my opinion – some underhand tactics, but at the end of the day we wanted to do what was best for workers so that they would have a contract,” he said.
According to McDowell, AFSCME is “different” than the other unions with which the city negotiates.
“They’re very much ... I would say confrontational in their negotiation style, and I don’t see that changing,” she said. “As long as they have the people in charge of it that are there, I don’t think it will change.”
Robertson said he hopes that AFSCME will have more success with the new city administration, as Democrat Rod Roberson takes over from the Republican Mayor Neese on Jan. 1.
“I look forward to working with the new administration to really look at the value of employees and look at the worth of the work that they do every single day,” he said.
AFSCME, an acronym for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, lost some members in the negotiations, as the city’s communications staff and civilian Police Department staff voted to leave the union. According to McDowell, that is about two dozen employees.
The contract still has to be approved by the Board of Aviation, the Board of Public Safety, the Board of Works and the City Council. McDowell said she is not worried about whether the contract will be passed.
