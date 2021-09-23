Volunteers and staff members from the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition and Heart City Health administered Pfizer vaccines Saturday at the drive-thru clinic in Elkhart and hope to host their fifth such event on Oct. 9.
ELKHART — Organizers with the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC) said they were pleased with the turnout for simultaneous drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Saturday in Elkhart and Warsaw.
At their fourth vaccination event in Elkhart, nine NIHHC and eight Heart City Health volunteers and staff members provided Pfizer vaccines in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart location, 444 N. Nappanee St. The vaccine was administered to 120 people in four hours. Fifty-four people received their first dose, and 66 people received their second dose. Of those vaccinated in Elkhart, 85 percent were Hispanic and 25 percent were children between 12 and 17.
