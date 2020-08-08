Jill Yoder, left, community engagement coordinator with Elkhart County Public Library, and library volunteer Niki Kornrumpa hand out free chidren's books during a drive-thru health fair Saturday at the Tolson Center.
Kathy Wingard, a volunteer with River Oaks Community Church in Elkhart, hands backpacks filled with school supplies through a car window Saturday outside the Tolson Center in Elkhart.
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Minority Health Coalition Executive Director Tara Morris hands masks and school supplies Saturday to a family that walked to the drive-thru health fair with a stroller.
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Contents of the backpacks included hand sanitizer, notebooks, pencils a water bottle and a thermometer.
ELKHART — About 400 free backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to families Saturday at an annual event scaled back by the coronavirus.
Free books and face masks were also part of the drive-thru health fair at the Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave., hosted by the Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County and Elkhart Parks and Recreation, and supported by several business and community organizations.
