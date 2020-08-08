ELKHART — About 400 free backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to families Saturday at an annual event scaled back by the coronavirus. 

Free books and face masks were also part of the drive-thru health fair at the Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave., hosted by the Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County and Elkhart Parks and Recreation, and supported by several business and community organizations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.