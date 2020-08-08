Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.