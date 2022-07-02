ELKHART — Four people are accused of burglarizing a neighbor’s home around New Year’s Eve, making off with a TV and other items.
Derek Reed, Mackenzie Scott, Joslynne Jones and Maximus Tingle each face one count of burglary as a Level 5 felony in court filings made Thursday. Police say they stole a television, two cellphones and various makeup items from a neighbor around Dec. 31, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.