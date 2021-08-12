ELKHART — Detectives were investigating a shooting Tuesday that left a 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were dispatched at 6:39 p.m. to the 1300 block of Eden Street in regard to a shooting with injuries, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Eden Street is a block southwest of South Main Street.
