ELKHART — Police were investigating a shooting with injuries Thursday in the 800 block of Hiawatha Drive, a residential area on the city's south side.
Officers were dispatched at 12:59 p.m. after a man and a woman were seen on a porch with gunshot wounds, the Elkhart Police Department said. First responders rendered first aid and transported both victims to local hospitals.
Initial information indicated the wounds on both victims were not life-threatening, the report said.
The incident appeared to be isolated and was no immediately danger to the public, according to police.
