ELKHART — A shooting in the 1200 block of South Main Street left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers were dispatched about 1:23 a.m. Monday to the area of West Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street for call of a shooting with injuries, the Elkhart Police Department said. They located a 17-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound or wounds nearby at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
