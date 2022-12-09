ELKHART — A 13-year-old was taken into custody Thursday following the shooting of a 15-year-old in the 1800 block of Canton Street on the city's north side.
Dispatchers received a call at about 4:36 p.m. of a shooting with injuries, the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. First aid was rendered at the scene, and the boy was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
