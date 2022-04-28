ELKHART — One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on the city's south side Thursday morning.
Police were called at 9:55 a.m. to a shooting with injuries at 1610 Stevens Ave., the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers found an unresponsive male behind the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
