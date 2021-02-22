ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson begins a virtual town hall series with City Council members Tuesday.
The first town hall will be with the mayor and Aaron Mishler, D-1, at the City Council Chambers from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Mayor's Office did not yet announce the time of other events in the series.
