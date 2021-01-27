These three screenshots show (from left) the front page of the new MyElkhart311 app, a map showing what issues have been reported throughout the city and the page where residents can submit their own reports.
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart on Tuesday launched a new version of its 311 app in an effort to make it easier for residents to get in touch with the city.
MyElkhart311 originally launched in March 2020 and “has been a vital and effective communication tool between the City of Elkhart and its residents,” a news release from the Mayor’s Office said. The app has been downloaded more than 3,100 times, and nearly 2,500 reported problems have been resolved, according to the release.
