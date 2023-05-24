ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department raised $1,693 for the Special Olympics during its “Cop on a Rooftop” event.
Cops on a Rooftop supports Indiana Special Olympics. Law enforcement agencies across the state partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts and the Indiana Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise money.
Throughout the morning and into the afternoon on Friday, officers took positions on the roof of the store located at 335 C.R. 6. In total, they raised $1,693, which doesn’t include electronic payments made over Venmo.
These donations will go toward over 18,000 Special Olympic athletes in Indiana.
Jessica McBrier, public information officer for the EPD, said the event was a great experience for the officers and the department.
“When we were invited to participate in this year’s Cop on a Rooftop, we jumped at the opportunity to partner with our community and raise funds for such a worthy cause,” she said. “This was a great opportunity for our officers to interact with citizens and also witness firsthand their generosity.
“Our collaboration with the community in raising funds for the Indiana Special Olympics showed that Elkhart and EPS have a heart for others.”
Thaddeus Thomas, the manager of Special Olympics Indiana, said law enforcement is the biggest contributor to raising funds globally for Special Olympics.
Across six states in the region, he said, the event raised over $1.17 million on Friday, $28,000 of which was raised in Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.