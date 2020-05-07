ELKHART — Eight people have died of COVID-19 at one Elkhart nursing home.
Greenleaf Health Campus in recent weeks has had a total of 66 cases of the virus – either confirmed or presumed – and currently has 51 between its residents and staff. Eight people there have died of the virus as of Thursday, the company that operates Greenleaf said on its website.
That is half of the 16 COVID-19 deaths reported in Elkhart County.
On April 28, nursing home owner Trilogy Health Services reported 36 of 71 Greenleaf residents had either confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19. At the time, the nursing home declined to say whether any residents had died. As of Thursday, 30 out of 62 residents had confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19. Among the nursing home’s 99 staff members, 21 are positive or presumed positive.
According to the CDC, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory but results are pending confirmation at CDC.
Greenleaf is not reporting how many of its sick residents or staff have confirmed cases and how many are presumed infected by COVID-19. The nursing home reported one recovery so far.
Greenleaf has requested that inquiries from the journalists go through long-term care provider Trilogy Health Services, a Kentucky-based company that owns Greenleaf and other nursing homes. Trilogy did not respond to inquires through email and voicemail.
A spokesperson for the Elkhart County Health Department could not offer any additional information about the COVID-19 outbreak at Greenleaf Health Campus.
