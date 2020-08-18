ELKHART — An Elkhart native turning 30 this month decided that the corner is a good chance to do something for her hometown.
With the assistance of a few locals, Ashley Elsasser has organized what she is calling the Inaugural Birthday Give Back Bash, which will be at High Dive Park this year.
Jamison Czarnecki, Elkhart’s park superintendent, helped Elsasser find the perfect volunteer project to unite family and friends for her 30th birthday, Elsasser said. The project is to build flower boxes, plants flowers, paint light poles and clean up trash.
The event is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Electric Brew will be handing out complimentary coffee to volunteers. Breakfast wraps will also be available for volunteers, courtesy of Elsasser’s mother.
Everyone is invited to come help out and take part in the celebration. Though not required, signing up ahead of time will help ensure that there is enough coffee and food, Elsasser said. To learn more about registerring, visit @Birthday_Give_Back_Bash on Instagram.
Elsasser, who works at the University of Denver in Colorado, said that though she does not live in Elkhart anymore, she is passionate about her hometown.
“Since I was a child, I have had a yearning to make a positive, profound impact on humanity. Now, in this moment of history, I can’t think of a better way to bring peace and hope to our lives than to come together to make our community a more beautiful place,” she said.
Elsasser’s Birthday Give Back Bash will repeat every year on Aug. 22, she said.
