SOUTH BEND — An Elkhart man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after admitting to federal firearms charges.
Joshua Ray, 29, was sentenced to 41 months in prison and two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of machine guns. He was sentenced late last week by U.S. District Court Judge Jon DeGuilio.
