ELKHART — The City of Elkhart has launched a “one-stop-shop” website with COVID-19 resources.
The site, www.ElkhartCityCOVID.org, includes information for people with health concerns, people struggling to afford food, and people who are unsure about regulations.
“On a daily basis, the Mayor’s Office receives calls looking for grocery delivery, food assistance, questions about the governor’s executive order, rent assistance, etc., and it drove the need for a hub that can connect Elkhart residents with available resources,” a release from the Mayor’s Office said.
The information on this site will continue to be updated and new resources will be added, according to the release. Any organization that has resources to offer is encourage to email communications director Corinne Straight-Reed at corinne.straight-reed@coei.org with their information, and she will be in contact with them to see if their organization is a good fit for www.Elkhart CityCOVID.org
“This is an unprecedented time and this virus will have an unprecedented impact on the lives of the people of Elkhart for some time to come. We are working to do all we can to connect people with the resources they need as efficiently as possible and this site is a big step in that direction,” Mayor Rod Roberson said.
(1) comment
Good idea having the website. BTW, the site address is www.ElkhartCityCOVID.org, not www.Elkhart CityCOVID.org. No space between Elkhart and City.
