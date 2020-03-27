ELKHART — The Elkhart City Council on Friday approved COVID-19 emergency measures.
Included in the measure is a $500,000 emergency fund, which can be spent to buy supplies, pay employees, contract professional services and provide space for the homeless who may need isolation from regular homeless shelters.
The passed ordinance allows Mayor Rod Roberson to spend those funds, with the approval of City Council President Brent Curry, D-5. The City Council will then have to ratify any expenses when Indiana's public health emergency is over, which will be April 7 at the earliest.
Roberson told the council that involving Curry is an extra step to involve the council, saying that Curry speaks for the whole council.
Councilman David Henke, R-3, opposed that idea.
"The council president does not speak for the council. He conducts meetings," Henke said.
Councilwoman Mary Olson, R-at-large, called for transparency and suggested that one more council member, a Republican, should have to sign off on expenses along with Curry.
Roberson did not find that to be necessary, saying that his administration is transparent as it is and that party allegiance (Roberson is a Democrat) does not matter.
"I could care less that Brent Curry is a Democrat," Roberson said. "He just happens to be the council president."
Brian Thomas, R-2, said he wants to at least hear about the expenses before they are approved.
He suggested that Curry ask every council member before approving expenses, but that would not be legal unless it is done as a proper City Council meeting, a legal counsel said. However, it would be legal to require the administration to tell the council members about what it plans to do. It would also be legal to have two council members approve spending rather than just one.
Thomas introduced an amendment requiring the administration to inform council members of all expenses from the $500,000 emergency fund. The amendment passed 8-1 with Councilman Arvis Dawson, D-at-large, opposing.
Councilman Gerry Roberts, D-1, introduced another successful amendment to the ordinance, ensuring that the public will still have the right to speak at City Council meeting during privilege of the floor. The administration had suggested not allowing the public to speak in an effort to shorten meetings during the pandemic and thereby minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Since City Council meetings are held with mostly digital participation during the emergency, privilege of the floor may still be suspended due to technical difficulties.
Roberson said he hopes that funds spent on the city's COVID-19 emergency response will be refunded by the federal government, potentially through the $2 trillion economic relief plan that President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday.
The $500,000 comes from the Economic Development Local Income Tax Fund. If any of the money has not been spent at the end of the public health emergency, it will return to that fund.
Part of the emergency response is to give normal compensation to city employees forced on leave due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than the two-thirds that the federal government has decided that those employees would otherwise receive. The city will cover that entire cost.
But people not employed by the City of Elkhart won't get that treatment, so why should Elkhart taxpayers take on the extra expense, Henke asked.
Roberson's chief of staff, Dayna Bennett, said city employees need to be on call in a way that privately employed people do not. The city cannot shut off, she said, so staff must be ready.
She also pointed out that fully compensating those employees will not take money from the emergency fund, since employees will be paid no more than usually. That is a bad way of looking at it, Henke said, because taxpayers will then be paying the same for worse service.
The emergency response measures could have been approved at a special call meeting on Tuesday, but three of the council's nine members voted against suspending council rules that require second and third readings to take place at a separate meeting. Suspending the rules takes a unanimous vote.
On second reading, Henke was the only vote against. On the third and final reading, he and every other council member voted in favor of approving the emergency measures.
"The unanimous passing of this ordinance is a testament to the commitment this council has made to the people of Elkhart," Roberson said after the meeting. "They showed their investment in our city employees and have given this administration an essential tool to fight the spread of this virus. This battle is far from over and this administration and the council will continue to work together to do all we can to keep Elkhart safe."
