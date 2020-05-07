INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County on Thursday.
That is the highest daily increase yet for the county, topping the previous high of 24 reported on April 27 and bringing the county's total to 387.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Elkhart County on Thursday. Sixteen county residents have died of the virus.
Statewide, 650 new positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 22,503. Thirty-one new deaths were reported, meaning 1,295 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19.
Another 119 probable deaths have been reported by the state. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Those deaths are not included in the 1,295 number of Hoosiers confirmed to have died of COVID-19.
Elkhart County Coroner James Elliot on Thursday said he has tested two people suspected of having died from COVID-19. He said will not list COVID-19 as a cause of death without having a positive test result, which he has for only one of the deceased.
"I want actual facts," he said.
Though he understands and shares a concern that some deaths labeled as caused by the coronavirus may have been caused by other conditions, Elliot said he has no concern for that being the case in Elkhart County. He said he is basing his broader concern on what he has seen in the news, not on information he is privy to as a coroner.
For the one COVID-19 death he has confirmed, he also listed as a cause the patient's underlying medical conditions.
The coroner has investigated only suspected COVID-19 deaths that happened at the deceased home, since hospitals are able to determine a cause of death without the coroner.
