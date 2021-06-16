ELKHART — The number of new COVID-19 infections in Elkhart County continues to decline, causing the county’s weekly coronavirus score to turn blue, meaning it is mild, for the first time since early March.
The blue score is the lowest of four possible scores, and all but seven of Indiana’s 92 counties have that score after Wednesday. The remaining counties, the nearest one being Fulton, are all yellow, which is the second-best score.
The change in Elkhart County is a result of the seven-day average positive test rate, which runs a week behind, dropping from above 5 percent for the previous week to 3.05 percent for this past week. That is the lowest average since March 22, 2020.
Infections are also much rarer than during most of the pandemic, with a seven-day average of 11 per day among Elkhart County residents, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That is as low as in early May 2020.
Meanwhile, the county’s number of vaccinated residents keeps growing, albeit slowly.
To date, 62,894 Elkhart County residents have been fully vaccinated, with another 1,000 having had only the first of two doses, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That means 37.1 percent of eligible county residents, meaning those who are 12 or older, are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, St. Joseph County has surpassed 50 percent, and LaGrange County continues to have the lowest vaccine uptake in the state, at 22.3 percent. The state as a whole is at 46.5 percent.
Before the vaccines became available, the county had an average of about one COVID-19 death per day, until October, November and December, when cases and deaths towered, peaking at 114 deaths in November. While deaths still occur, they have been fewer in recent months. There were eight COVID deaths in March, nine in April, 19 in May and five so far in June, according to ISDH.
Hospitalizations are down as well, to a point where Elkhart General Hospital is considering disbanding its COVID-19 unit to free up more space and resources for other patients. Even in that scenario, the hospital would still be able to treat COVID-19 patients, a hospital official said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.