ELKHART — A City Council member will spend the next few days in the air above the Atlantic Ocean, providing medical support to Afghan refugees being flown from the Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

This will be the 12th disaster response for Councilman Aaron Mishler, D-1, who is a nurse and helps care for the elderly in his day job. The volunteer trip to Germany came about after the non-profit organization Americares reached out to Mishler to see if he would be willing to lend a hand again.

