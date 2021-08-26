In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Elkhart City Councilman Aaron Mishler, D-1, will spend the rest of the week providing medical assistance to Afghan refugees flying from Germany to the U.S.
ELKHART — A City Council member will spend the next few days in the air above the Atlantic Ocean, providing medical support to Afghan refugees being flown from the Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
This will be the 12th disaster response for Councilman Aaron Mishler, D-1, who is a nurse and helps care for the elderly in his day job. The volunteer trip to Germany came about after the non-profit organization Americares reached out to Mishler to see if he would be willing to lend a hand again.
