Elkhart Bike Night 2006

This scene from the 2006 Elkhart Bike Night will not be repeated in 2020, as this year's event has been canceled due to COVID-19.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — The 2020 Elkhart Bike Night is the latest local event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, scheduled for July 11, would have included "live music, crowd-thrilling stunts, food and good times with friends."

