GOSHEN — Megan Eichorn has announced her intention to run for re-election as a representative for District 4 on Goshen City Council.

A resident of Goshen for over 20 years, Eichorn is the council’s liaison to the Community Relations Commission. She is a member of the communications department for Goshen Community Schools and has two daughters, Libby, a senior at Goshen High School, and Zoe, a junior at Butler University.

