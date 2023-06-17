ELKHART — By creating an end-of-life plan, you can relieve your family members of a huge burden. Learn more about downsizing your personal possessions and get tips on what to keep, toss, donate or recycle.
This free educational program is presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County.
