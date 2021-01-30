Dog silhouettes that move in the wind were placed around Central Park this week to deter geese, who have a tendency to use the park as a restroom. Similar silhouettes around the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center have lost some of their effectiveness, an employee said.
ELKHART — Central Park has not become a dog park. But a handful of fake dogs, or dog silhouettes, were placed around the recently upgraded park this week to deter geese – and their droppings.
“As everybody knows around here in Elkhart, living by the water, we have a ton of geese. And they like to leave traces of themselves on all of the sidewalks,” said Corinne Straight-Reed, the Mayor’s Office communications director. “And people don’t like that when we are such a friendly walking area, especially around the RiverWalk.”
