ELKHART — Coronavirus-related restrictions for Elkhart County were loosened Wednesday, as the county's outbreak is now considered one of the least severe in Indiana.
The county's advisory level switched from red — the most serious — to orange, as a result of the outbreak receiving a less-than-red score for two weeks in a row. But Elkhart County's score for the last week was actually yellow — the second best — making this area one of eight counties in the state to receive that score.
No counties are considered blue.
Red scores require both a positive test rate of at least 15% and at least 200 weekly infections per 100,000 residents. For orange, the requirements are 10% to 14.9% and 100 to 199 weekly infections.
Elkhart County had a positive test rate of 9.79% for the past week, which is enough to achieve a yellow score even though the county had 171 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Except for Noble County, which also received a yellow score for the past week, all surrounding Indiana counties are considered orange.
Elkhart County's orange advisory level means social gatherings are allowed to have up 50 people, compared to 25 until now. Winter sports, such as high school basketball games, will be limited to 25% capacity rather than just guardians and siblings of the participants.
The loosened restrictions are all related to an executive order by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The changed score has no effect on the county's own restrictions that mainly focus on making sure businesses and organizations take precautions.
Hospitalizations are significantly down at Elkhart County hospitals compared to November and December, when Goshen Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital were both above inpatient capacity, despite postponing elective procedures. When the outbreak was at its worst, the hospitals had a combined total of COVID-19 inpatients of about 150. Wednesday, the total was 24, with 14 at Elkhart General and 10 at Goshen Hospital.
COVID-19 deaths have also become less frequent, though they are still occurring more frequently than at any point until November, which was the county's deadliest month with more than 90 COVID-19 deaths. December had about 70 COVID-19 deaths, while, the Indiana State Department of Health said there have now been 38 COVID-19 deaths in Elkhart County in the past 30 days. In total, 347 Elkhart County residents have died from the virus.
New infections have reached a seven-day average of 44 per day in the county, which is the lowest since Sept. 26.
That means that more Elkhart County residents are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 each day than are getting infected. According to ISDH, 472 first doses and 82 second doses were administered to Elkhart County residents Tuesday.
A total of 12,350 Elkhart County residents have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,934 have received the second dose that is required to be fully vaccinated.
People who are 70 or older, are first responders, health care workers, or those who live or work at a long-term care facility are eligible to receive the vaccine. Residents can sign up by calling 2-1-1 or 574-523-2106 or by visiting vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
