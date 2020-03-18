ELKHART — Jury duty at the Elkhart County courts is suspended through May 11.
That is part of the courts' response to the coronavirus. Other steps include not allowing spectators in the courtrooms and postponing certain cases. Those who have court dates between now and May 11 should contact their attorney to find out if the date has changed.
For hearings that are not rescheduled, the courts are only allowing parties and subpoenaed witnesses to the case to appear in court. In other words, anybody whose name does not appear in the caption of the case, or is listed as an interested party to the case, or who is a subpoenaed witness, must remain outside of the courthouse.
Anyone arrested or defendants already in jail will either have hearings by video or at the jail. All individuals on probation should continue to be in contact with their officer and are expected to continue to appear in person for drug screens. Volunteers, such as CASA or VASIA, who have cases before the court scheduled through May 11 should contact the court to find out if their hearing is being held. If so, they should attempt to make arrangements to appear by phone.
Elkhart City Court
The Elkhart City Court, effective immediately, is not allowing any spectators in the courtroom and will delay some trials.
Judge Charles H. Grodnik signed that order on Wednesday.
Only staff, defendants and attorneys are now allowed in the courtroom, as a means to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The order also requires defendants to seat themselves 6 feet from others.
Court security personnel may deny entrance to the courtroom for individuals who have visited or been in contact with someone who has countries identified as high risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other reasons to deny entry include having been asked to self-quarantine by authorities, having been diagnosed with or had contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, having a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or having travelled to U.S. communities with widespread community COVID-19 transmission.
Court date postponements for traffic infractions and misdemeanors can be requested by phone at 574-522-5272 or in person. If a defendant is charged with driving under the influence, for which the driver's license can be suspended for probable cause, the court will, if deemed appropriate, find probable cause and suspend the driver's license pending a resolution of the charge.
