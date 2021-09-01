ELKHART — The current COVID-19 wave is now the second-largest in Elkhart County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Data released on Wednesday showed that the county’s seven-day average reached 81 infections per day on Tuesday, surpassing the June 2020 peak of the first big wave in the county, which reached a high of 78 cases per day. However, the current wave is still far from the all-time high seven-day average of 327 cases per day, which was reached on Nov. 17.
The county also received an orange score for the first time in many weeks on Wednesday, indicating that the local area has about caught up to most of the state as the highly transmissible delta variant has spread and now accounts for nearly 100 percent of infections.
The increase in daily cases sped up in mid-August, around the time that the new school year began, and there has been much debate about whether schools should require that students and staff wear masks while indoors, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Schools
“It’s hard to say if schools have played a role. Certainly, if you look at the schools overall, we have some districts that have not started out well, they’ve had high numbers,” said Elkhart County Health Officer Bethany Wait. “I would say these are the districts that just consistently have higher levels compared to other districts: Elkhart Community Schools, Concord, Jimtown. They have a lot of kids there that are either sick, quarantined or they’re labeled as close contacts.”
But that, at least to some extent, is a result of students getting infected outside of the schools, Wait said, adding that schools should not be made to carry the entire burden of fighting the coronavirus.
“We’re putting a lot of pressure on the schools,” she said. “They’re there to teach kids, and we’re telling them that they’re the ones that should be doing all the mitigation.”
According to Wait, the responsibility lies with the whole community.
“It’s the community as a whole that needs to be doing mitigation, and if the community as a whole has lower spread, then, in turn, we’re going to see lower spread in our schools,” she said.
Elkhart County has been behind most of the state and nation in the current surge, which helps experts predict what will happen locally over the next few weeks. Unfortunately, the most likely scenario is that the county has yet to see the top of the current wave, according to Wait.
“We are early in our upswing in cases. The CDC, in our particular area or at least the State of Indiana, has another two or three weeks estimated of increases in our cases,” she said. “I would say we’re probably more like three or four because we’re in northern Indiana. We’re about a week or two behind southern Indiana.”
Fewer deaths
Despite the uptick in local cases, which began after infections reached a low seven-day average of four per day on July 6, there has not been a significant increase in COVID-19 deaths.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, four Elkhart County residents died from COVID-19 in July, and seven deaths had been reported in August as of Wednesday. That is at or below the levels seen in most months in the spring and summer, after vaccines became widely available. When deaths peaked after the county’s first two waves, there were more than 30 deaths in July and more than 100 in November. In total, 479 county residents have died from the disease, according to ISDH.
In addition to most members of the at-risk populations being vaccinated, part of the explanation that deaths are now occurring less frequently than last year is also that the health care industry has become better at treating COVID-19 patients, Wait said.
Most deaths have occurred among older people, with more than half of all COVID-19 deaths in Elkhart County being among individuals who were 80 or older. But statewide, at least 70 percent of people in all age brackets from age 60 and up are fully vaccinated. While breakthrough cases and even deaths do occur, they are rare, making it less likely that any increase in deaths – which is currently the trend across the state and nation – will be as large as what followed previous upticks in cases, Wait said.
According to ISDH data, more than 3 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, and 93 of them have died from COVID-19. However, among all Hoosiers – nearly 6.8 million – there have been 14,078 COVID-19 deaths.
The fact that deaths are not as common as last year does not mean the community-wide COVID havoc is over, though. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in northern Indiana is at one of the highest points of the pandemic, which limits hospitals’ ability to treat other patients.
“They are full and they are constantly on diversion,” Wait said. “That includes Elkhart a majority of the time. Goshen was able to increase some of their capacities by using their urgent care for less ill patients.”
Elkhart County remains behind the state as a whole in the vaccination effort – 35.9 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, and that number grows by about 0.05 percentage points per day, meaning it will be years before the county reaches 100 percent, or even 70 percent, at this rate. The state as a whole is at 45.8 percent.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said a new statewide executive order being issued Wednesday won’t reinstate any mask mandates or business restrictions even as more schools face COVID-19 outbreaks and Indiana’s vaccination rate remains stubbornly low.
The coronavirus risk ratings updated weekly by the state health department put 13 of Indiana’s 92 counties in the highest-risk red category, with 75 counties with the next-highest orange rating. Only four counties were in the lower-level yellow category. Just one county was listed as red a month ago with 62 in the lowest-level yellow and blue ratings as the delta variant was hitting the state.
Holcomb said the COVID-19 spread in Indiana was regrettable but avoidable.
