ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department on Monday issued a strong recommendation that even individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks in public indoor settings.
County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait, citing concerns about the highly transmissible delta variant, made the same recommendation publicly last week following the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ changed guidelines that called for even vaccinated individuals to wear masks in indoor public settings in an area of substantial or high transmission. That now includes all Indiana counties. Elkhart County’s transmission is considered substantial.
The ECHD also recommends that individuals who are immunocompromised or live with someone who is should wear a mask in public indoor settings even if the level of transmission should decrease. People who have been exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should get tested three to five days after exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative PCR test result. Finally, the ECHD recommended universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.
While the U.S. and Indiana are in their second-largest waves of new COVID-19 infections, Elkhart County continues to see one of its lowest numbers of infections of the pandemic, with a seven-day average of 32 new infections per day. However, the average has increased from a low of four on July 6, and the county’s positive test rate, which runs a week behind, is now at 7.6 percent, more than doubling the rate from a month earlier.
More than 91 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Elkhart County occurred among people who were 60 or older. That is also the population that is the most vaccinated, and many fewer people are dying now than before vaccines became available. In July, four county residents died from COVID-19, making it the month with the fewest deaths caused by the disease since March 2020. As of Monday, no COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in Elkhart County in August. Since the local outbreak began, 472 Elkhart County residents have died from COVID-19, according to ISDH.
However, upward trends in fatal COVID-19 cases tend to be about a month delayed compared to the trend in infections, and nationwide, the number of deaths has begun to increase again, and people who have not been vaccinated are at higher risk of serious illness and death than those who are vaccinated. Statewide, 69 of the 2.9 million people who have been fully vaccinated have died. Meanwhile, the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths is 13,634.
Elkhart County continues to have a relatively low vaccine uptake, as about 34.6 percent of the county’s residents have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, the figure is about 44.6 percent. According to the Mayo Clinic, 50.3 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
