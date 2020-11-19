ELKHART — Elkhart County's COVID-19 call center has been reopened as the county reintroduced restrictions Thursday.
"The Elkhart County Health Department has reopened its COVID-19 Call Center to help our community navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and to help clarify local and statewide policy changes," a news release says. "If you have questions about testing sites in Elkhart County, wonder about how Public Health Orders may affect your life or have concerns about a business not operating safely, please feel free to contact us."
