ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson and City Councilman Brian Thomas, R-2, will host a town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The town hall, which will also include city department leaders, will give residents an opportunity to ask questions and stay updated on what is happening in the city. The event will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, but virtual participation via Webex is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.