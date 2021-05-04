ELKHART — City police are about to get new tasers, virtual reality training equipment, body cameras, dashboard cameras and interview room cameras after the City Council unanimously voted in favor of a $3.4 million five-year deal with Axon late Monday.
Council approval has been in the works since February and this long after Councilwoman Mary Olson, R-at-large, learned that the records management system included in the initially proposed $7.3 million deal for 10 years would not be ready to go live immediately. The RMS was withdrawn from the deal, saving the city $54,939 annually. However, the city’s current budget for RMS, provided by CentralSquare, is just below $250,000 per year, according to the department.
